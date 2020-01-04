Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
RB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($101.29) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).
RB opened at GBX 6,191 ($81.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,042.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,190.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
