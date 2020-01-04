Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a GBX 7,700 ($101.29) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,692.35 ($88.03).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB opened at GBX 6,191 ($81.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,042.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,190.10. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.