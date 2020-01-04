Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

GOSS stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 116.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

