Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Gravity from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

GRVY traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,686. The firm has a market cap of $269.30 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -1.62. Gravity has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 55.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gravity by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gravity by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

