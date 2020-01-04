Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

GLDD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 224,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,090. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $37,213.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Levenson bought 32,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $345,172.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,933.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $359,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 96.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

