GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading 18.2% Higher

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) shares traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.00, 429,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 988% from the average session volume of 39,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, September 13th. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

