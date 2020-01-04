Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 1,401,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,098. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 134,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

