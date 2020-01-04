Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.83.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $238,080.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,675 shares of company stock worth $7,132,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,636,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,904,000 after buying an additional 122,416 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $110.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,748. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06, a PEG ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

