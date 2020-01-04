Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.10 Million

Analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will announce $310.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $328.90 million and the lowest is $288.00 million. Gulfport Energy reported sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 380,582 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,991. The company has a market capitalization of $466.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

