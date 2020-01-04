Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of HALO opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,625,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,900,000 after acquiring an additional 929,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $20,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 97,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 81.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

