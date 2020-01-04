Happycoin (HPC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,320.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 59.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $831,939.00 and approximately $2,320.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00662748 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000871 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

