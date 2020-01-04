Happycoin Price Up 347.3% Over Last 7 Days (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded up 207.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $3,486.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 347.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00040416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00593619 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

