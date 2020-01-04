HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCP. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCP by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,139,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,287,652,000 after buying an additional 1,046,182 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,177,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCP by 6.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,663,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,988,000 after purchasing an additional 788,307 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HCP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,733,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,822,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HCP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,362,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after purchasing an additional 821,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. HCP has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. HCP had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 43.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCP will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

