HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.76. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,925,000 after buying an additional 11,323,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,897,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.