HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $510.85 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0% against the dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00023878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $510.85 million and approximately $695,519.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

