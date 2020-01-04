HempCoin (THC) Price Up 0.8% This Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $186,831.00 and $6.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 254,264,508 coins and its circulating supply is 254,129,358 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

