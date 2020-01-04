Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Several analysts have commented on HBNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $844.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

