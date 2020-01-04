Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HMHC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

HMHC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 622,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,207. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $565.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

