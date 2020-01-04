Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,406,765 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 265% from the previous session’s volume of 385,182 shares.The stock last traded at $0.16 and had previously closed at $0.15.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

