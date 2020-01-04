Hydro Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BitForex, IDAX and IDEX. Hydro has a market capitalization of $8.25 million and $617,433.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Upbit, BitMart, IDAX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, Mercatox, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.