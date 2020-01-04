Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.69.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. 171,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 82,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.