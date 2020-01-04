IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $278.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IDEXX have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. IDEXX exited the third quarter on an impressive note with better-than-expected numbers. The company’s solid organic revenue growth is encouraging. The top line was driven by strong sales at the CAG and LPD businesses. Specifically, the company witnessed sturdy gains from CAG Diagnostics in the quarter. It also witnessed strong performances in IDEXX VetLab consumables, reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting, and moderately robust growth in rapid assay products’ revenues globally. The global adoption of its latest products and services, including the rapid expansion of Catalyst installed base, and increased utilization of the Fecal Dx Antigen Panel and IDEXX SDMA test, is another driving factor. However, a lowered EPS view for 2019 is a concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.77. 399,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.72. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $180.71 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total value of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,850,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 111,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

