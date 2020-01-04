Independent Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.38 ($19.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.53 and a 200-day moving average of €14.15. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 52-week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit