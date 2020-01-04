Independent Research Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €17.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SZU. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.38 ($19.04).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Suedzucker stock opened at €16.38 ($19.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €14.53 and a 200-day moving average of €14.15. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €11.00 ($12.79) and a 52-week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.