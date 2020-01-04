ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $12.05

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.05. ING Groep shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 2,470,500 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,796,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,606,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 773,585 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

