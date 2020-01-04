Insolar (INS) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last Week

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Insolar has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003292 BTC on major exchanges including OKex, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea and Kucoin. Insolar has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00187103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.01475706 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00122919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024669 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Coinrail, Liqui, Bithumb, Cobinhood, OKex, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

