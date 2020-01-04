Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $14,095,181.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $340,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock worth $1,771,511,150 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,327,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,485,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 48.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

