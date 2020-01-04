Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRDM. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.17.

IRDM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 485,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.79 and a beta of 2.05. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,393,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,803,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Iridium Communications by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,594,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,692,000 after buying an additional 2,274,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,890,000 after buying an additional 79,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,229,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after buying an additional 1,840,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,938,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,528,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

