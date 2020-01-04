JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 6% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s share price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.84, 1,130,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 955,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 136.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

