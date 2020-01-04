Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper remains focused on product launches and cost reduction initiatives. The company is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson, which will likely provide a competitive edge over alternative offerings in the global market. Its 400-gig product and Contrail Enterprise Multicloud are particularly aimed at reinforcing its ability to capture data centric footprint in the cloud domain. However, uncertain global macro environment and potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds. It faces intense competition in each of its served markets for premium branded products. Strategic business relationship with federal, state and local governments exposes Juniper to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which adversely affect its business dynamics.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 20,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,754 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,995,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,426,000 after acquiring an additional 904,100 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $14,399,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after purchasing an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.