Kalkulus (KLKS) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Kalkulus (CURRENCY:KLKS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Kalkulus has a market capitalization of $60,153.00 and $26,331.00 worth of Kalkulus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kalkulus has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalkulus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kalkulus

KLKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Kalkulus’ total supply is 17,778,566 coins and its circulating supply is 17,103,486 coins. The official message board for Kalkulus is medium.com/@kalkulus_team. Kalkulus’ official Twitter account is @kalkulus_team. The Reddit community for Kalkulus is /r/Kalkulus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kalkulus’ official website is kalkulus.trade.

Buying and Selling Kalkulus

Kalkulus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalkulus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalkulus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalkulus using one of the exchanges listed above.

