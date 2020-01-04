KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading 6.8% Higher

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.41, 1,001,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 712,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in KemPharm by 801.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in KemPharm by 738.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

