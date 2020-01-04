Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.68 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

