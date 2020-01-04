Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $672.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.96.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 195.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 372,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 139,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

