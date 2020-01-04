Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNSL. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 136,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $108.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,554,882.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $123,048.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,015,640. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,039.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 329,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after buying an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,332,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,384,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,130,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.