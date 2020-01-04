Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.50 ($68.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Kion Group stock traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €62.86 ($73.09). The stock had a trading volume of 119,651 shares. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.12.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

