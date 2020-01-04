Krios Market Capitalization Reaches $3.10 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $86,038.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00187379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.01457547 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00122279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.