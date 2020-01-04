Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 419,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

