Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 996,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $434.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

