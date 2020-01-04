Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.
Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 996,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $434.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
