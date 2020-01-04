Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.75.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $127.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $127.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,688,000 after acquiring an additional 65,044 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

