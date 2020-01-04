LocalCoinSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $509,664.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $509,664.00 and approximately $143,242.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

