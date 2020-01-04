Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 1-Day Volume Tops $814.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $814.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

