Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 1-Day Volume Tops $814.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $814.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013396 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00186922 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.01476499 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000612 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123103 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024648 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
About Loopring [NEO]
Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]
Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
