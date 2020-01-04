LUXCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,259.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $878,475.00 and approximately $10,259.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

