Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.92.
Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of MLM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.79. 442,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $171.84 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
