Matchpool (GUP) Market Capitalization Achieves $118,713.00

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC. Matchpool has a total market cap of $118,713.00 and $112.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.01464404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00123223 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

