Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MEC opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Also, CFO Todd M. Butz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,225 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,024,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

