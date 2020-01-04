Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $6,671,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $514,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

