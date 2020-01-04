Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.05.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

