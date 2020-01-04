Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. 26,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,439. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $588.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Price sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $104,559.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 27.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

