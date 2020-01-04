Minereum Price Tops $0.0146 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Minereum token can now be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. Minereum has a market cap of $113,944.00 and $246.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,783,372 tokens. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

