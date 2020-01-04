Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.19 Million

Brokerages predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce sales of $37.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.18 million to $37.20 million. Model N reported sales of $35.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $153.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.17 million to $153.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $168.69 million, with estimates ranging from $167.51 million to $169.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $119,544.75. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $522,135.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,961 shares in the company, valued at $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Model N by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Model N by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.00. 299,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.