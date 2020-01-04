Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.22.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.