Morgan Stanley Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.22.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $117.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day moving average is $115.83.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
